In a touching TikTok video, a couple shared the incredible transformation of a young boy they had encountered years ago

The video started with the man in a car interacting with the boy, who was selling bitter kola, as he explained to him what the kola he was selling is used for

Viewers were touched by the couple's act of kindness, with comments pouring in expressing gratitude and blessings for their compassion and generosity

In a heartwarming TikTok video, a couple shared their incredible journey of transforming a young bitter kola boy's life.

The video began with a flashback to years ago when the man encountered the boy chasing his car to sell him bitter kola.

Kind couple transforms the life of a boy selling bitter kola. Photo Source: TikTok/@pikohofficial1

Source: TikTok

Curious, the man asked about its uses, and the boy mentioned it was for the eyes.

Fast forward to the present, the video showed the boy, now adopted, in tears as he embraced his new family and friends.

The following scenes depicted the boy's transformation into a fresh and handsome young man.

More social media reaction to the boy's transformation

The video touched the hearts of many, with comments expressing gratitude and blessings for the couple's kindness and compassion.

@gbemisolaoduola commented:

"The only reason I like you is because of this boy. G. bless you pikoh"

@toyinesanade:

"Thank you, you are blessed in all areas of your life. God Almighty will reward you divinely in Jesus Christ's name, amen."

@easyboy__collection cried:

"Omo, I cry cus you make me remember my yesterday but today aliamdulahi ........ more win SUCCESS belongs to you all

@tosintoque03:

"God bless you richly for taking care of this boy. Ami."

@rebeccaobaoye1 noted:

"Tears don't come to my eyes so easily ...but I am crying here...God bless you for us ijn."

@toxicgirlfriend84:

"Hope he is working or school, to balance everything in case he is not with you people again u are rare more wins ."

@iam_inioluwa83 confessed:

"Ah, OMG...I am seriously crying like I really want tothe .Let mI pray for you....but words fail me...but I know I am sure you will never run down."

Watch video

