The incredible talent of a young Yoruba boy has been brought to light by @horlydpraise and has taken the online community by storm

The young prodigy amazed viewers with his unwavering ability to praise God in the Yoruba language, showcasing a level of stamina and devotion beyond his years.

As the video unfolded, the boy confidently shared his determination to continue his spiritual act, captivating all who watched

Tiktok boy with ability to praise God for hours. Photo Source: TikTok/@horlydpraise

Source: TikTok

The young prodigy confidently affirmed his capacity to do the devotional act without hesitation.

The boy began his poetic praise as the video rolled, leaving viewers in absolute astonishment.

The astonishing display of faith and talent prompted an outpouring of admiration from countless individuals.

"More wisdom to you. You're blessed to your generation. I am proud of your talent. Keep using it well in Jesus' name," expressed many in response to this exceptional young boy.

Social media reactions to the talented boy's video

@charlbest01 said:

"More wisdom to you. You're blessed to your generation. I am proud of your talent. keep using it well IJN."

@user8141631257228 said:

"Baba God will bless you my head dey swell up aje ."

@www.tiktok.comojasope1:

"God will bless you my darling with more wisdom and knowledge."

@unbotheredadesewa:

"More wisdom, knowledge and understanding by God's grace ."

@egbesholaa

"GOD YOU ARE GREAT BE BECAUSE OF YOUR HAND WORK YOU ARE GREAT."

@adebolaefunuga exclamed:

"Kabiesi ooo Olorun oba,tikiisu tikiire, more knowledge wisdom and understanding to you my dear."

@funnyvideosworld01said:

"Nah God them Dey praise nah my head Dey swell up Abi no hi Wetin I Dey think "

Watch video:

Source: Legit.ng