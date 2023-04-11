A hilarious video shared online captures the moment a young man was forced by his friends to propose to his girlfriend

The young man had attended the wedding of one of his friends not knowing that his friends had a plan for him

In the funny video shared via Instagram, they all surrounded him and led him to his girlfriend to propose to her

Man forced to propose to girlfriend Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

When it was time to catch the bouquet, one of the grooms men caught it and immediately rushed towards his friend.

Seeing that he had no other alternative at the moment, the young man took the flower bouquet to his girlfriend and everyone cheered him on.

Social media reactions

Enicryptoexchange said:

"I can swear say the guy don dey date the girl for a very long time and the girl na good girl to the guy and him friends. Na why them do the guy like that."

Robin_khay wrote:

"Everything about the video just sweet… from when the guy who caught the rose gave to the shy guy and when he collected the girls phone to help her video so she can focus. God give us supportive friends like this."

Dindook_ reacted:

"This what my aunties are planning for me oo, I no even get any gf, abeg make them no force me on that day with any girl. Where can someone see real love for this Lagos, without using material things to get love. Everywhere is just greed and selfish purposes. I don tire."

Jeffryprettypretty stated:

"His friends like the woman, but e be like say oga never ready to leave the street."

_mh.ina reacted:

"That one no mean say him friends no sabi the second girlfriend ooo."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng