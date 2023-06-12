In a humorous scene that unfolded in a family's living room, a video captured a father and his adorable little son engaging in a playful mealtime battle

Throughout the delightful video, the mother's presence behind the camera can be felt, her infectious laughter capturing the playful family moment

Netizens playfully suggested that the father should resort to eating his meal with one hand while keeping the other hand occupied with driving him away

The heartwarming video has captured a father's attempt to eat while his playful baby boy obstructs him and has sparked a wave of laughter and amusement.

The video shared on Tiktok by @sasha_mac_reality began with the father comfortably seated on a couch, eagerly enjoying his meal.

Lil son battles dad over food. Photo Source: TikTok/@sasha_mac_reality

Source: TikTok

However, his mischievous son soon interrupted his peaceful dining experience, taking it upon himself to obstruct his father's every bite.

The amusing incident was filmed by none other than the mother herself, adding an extra layer of delight to the scene.

The father can be heard in the video calling out to his wife, requesting her assistance handling the situation.

However, to his surprise, the mother did not come to his aid and instead shared a lighthearted observation.

She humorously mentioned that the father often disturbed the baby during his meals, so it was only fair for the little one to return the favour.

Amid laughter, he affectionately addressed his son by his name, Ivan, appealing to the boy's sense of understanding. The father urged Ivan to allow him to eat in peace.

Netizens couldn't help but share their hilarious reactions to the adorable father-son interaction.

Social media reactions to the father and son mealtime battle:

@OLAJUMOKE said:

"I love it when humble people in their house see the rubber oga dey take chop".

@d_mariefashions said:

"Abeg which food he de follow am drag? we wan know".

@olinyaesther said:

"Ooh my goodness na boy …my baby bliss fine pass 100 girls … he is to fine noowwwm".

@Prayer Kivah said:

"Papa please feed ur boy nah….u no go eat in peace".

@CALEB said:

"my daughter na exactly same size...I don't eat in peace, I dey lock room first".

