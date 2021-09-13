A Nigerian man identified as Oga Ope and his wife are mechanical engineers and their love story has inspired people on social media

Oga Ope said his wife gave him a tough time when he was trying to woo her, adding that he persisted because he knew what he wanted

Ever since the woman agreed to give Oga Ope a try, their love has been getting stronger by the day and many shared their thoughts on the couple's journey

A Nigerian man and his second wife who are both mechanical engineers have wowed social media users with their love story.

Speaking with Legit TV, the man identified as Mr Fanoiki and fondly called Oga Ope said when he expressed interest in the woman, she insulted and told him she couldn't marry a short man.

Mr and Mrs Fanoiki wowed social media users with their love story.

Source: Original

Oga Ope said he never gave up because he was really interested in her. The man kept trying his luck until the woman gave him a favourable answer.

He was a womaniser

The man admitted to being a womaniser but said he has changed.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

"When one is getting older, there are some things that should be stopped and one of them is womanising.

At the same time, my children are growing into adulthood and there are some things they shouldn't be seeing from me."

Also speaking, the woman said her husband used to be a womaniser but has turned a new leaf. Mrs Fanoiki said she doesn't have a problem with being a second wife.

According to the woman, her father married two wives and he thought them how to behave in a polygamous family.

Business is paying

Oga Ope said he has achieved a lot with his job, adding that he has changed his car thrice since he started working as a mechanical engineer.

Challenge in marriage

According to Mr Fatoki, he and his wife had issues with sex when they first got married and that made him adulterous.

Things got better between the couple as they were able to solve the issue surrounding their sex life. Oga Ope said he has stopped being adulterous for the past four years.

Speaking about one of the successes of his marriage, Oga Ope said his family doesn't joke with morning devotion.

Social media users react

Social media users were inspired by the couple's love story and they flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

Jenny Robor said:

"The man is so smart... Full of wisdom.."

Emmanuel Sengar wrote:

"She is a determined woman and well brought up."

David Samuel Godsgrace Ejide commented:

"So lovely."

Arit Etim said:

"Woww ..I love love more ..this is quite an interesting love story I must say..both loves each other effortlessly and the man is educated."

Precious Adebisi Bakare wrote:

"Wow, interesting."

First female mechanic workshop opens in Sokoto

Legit.ng previously reported that history was again made in Nigeria as the first female mechanic workshop was commissioned in Sokoto state following the celebration of International Women’s Day.

The workshop, a private initiative of NANA Girls and Women Empowerment Initiative, was commissioned by Jelani Aliyu, the director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

It was gathered that the shop is targeted at breaking the gender stereotype in car repairs and maintenance.

Source: Legit