A hardworking lady who has lived in Saudi Arabia for 10 years has returned home and built a house for herself

TikTok user, Madam Boss showed people her modest achievement and most people were surprised

Her followers on TikTok are asking how she was able to save up to build the house, and she said she also does business

A woman who lived abroad for 10 years has shown people a house she was able to build.

The lady identified on TikTok as Madam Boss attributed her success and the house she built to God.

The lady lived in Saudi Arabia for 10 years before building the house. Photo credit: TikTok/@user0817361017.

Madam said she spent 10 years in Saudi Arabia but also revealed that she was doing business as well.

The house has been completed, and it looks big and beautiful. Many people who saw it on TikTok were amazed.

Lady who worked in Saudi Arabia for 10 years builds house

She captioned the video:

"After working in Saudi Arabia for 10 years, I have managed to do this. Thank you almighty. It has been you all through."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady builds house after living abroad

TikTok users are reacting to Madam Boss' video. While some are asking her how she did it, others are saying they have spent more years abroad with nothing to show for it.

@karitix kayz said:

"Hard work pays congrats dear."

@Palace girl said:

"How do you manage 10 years dearest? Only two years is like 20 years to me."

@themoureencave commented:

"I'm struggling to finish two years."

@Anchorite said:

"My workmate has finished 36 years here in Saudi but nothing like a complete house."

figurine798 said:

"One year is over and I am asking the bill if it will really end."

@FredWM81 commented:

"Hopefully it's rental, that one will be a good idea."

@Allen fresh reacted:

"You are lucky to have done this, congratulation."

