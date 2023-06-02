The interiors of a house built with a container stunned a lot of people after the video emerged on TikTok

The outside appearance of the house does not look too neat, but when it was opened, people got surprised at its neatness

The interior decorations of the house have impressed many TikTok users, some of who said they would like to own such a house

A TikTok lady has posted a video showing the interiors of her house built with a container.

The stunning video posted by @user4055837499298 shows the container house's interiors and exteriors.

The neatness of the interiors of the container house has stunned many people. Photo credit: TikTok/@user4055837499298m

Source: TikTok

Looking at the house from the outside, it does not appear as neat or clean as some people would have wanted.

However, when the inside of the house was shown, people were surprised as some asked if it was the same house.

Lady decorates her house to look like a hotel

The house is appropriately decorated and arranged neatly with many properties. The chairs look expensive, and the wall painting sparkle like stars.

The video has sparked multiple reactions from many TikTok users. Some say they like it while others prefer a normal house. The video has been liked more than 48k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user1258366944569 said:

"A true definition of don't judge a book by its cover."

@lungi reacted:

"Thank you, sisters, it's good for you."

@mvulanetwala271 said:

"It will be hard to move out here because of the hard work."

@Beautiful commented:

"Moral of the story: don’t judge a book by its cover."

@musa0623 said:

"You know how to confuse the enemy."

@officially said:

"It's still a shack at the end of the day. But it's beautiful inside."

@ww_sentle commented:

"It’s creative but I still prefer a standard house."

Source: Legit.ng