A Nigerian man has posted a video showing how he is building a new house in his father's compound

The man first showed the old house, which had been removed and replaced with a bigger and better one

Congratulatory messages trailed the video after he posted it as many people came to tap from his blessing

A Nigerian man has come online to share his happiness as he has started building a new house.

TikTok user, @mayorizuchi posted the video showing the house, which he has described as a work in progress.

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, he first showed the old house that does not look too good as it must have lasted many years.

Nigerian man builds new house, rejoices online

He then showed off new house he is building. The house is yet to be completed, but it has been roofed.

He said the house is still a work in progress. His followers on TikTok took to the comment section of the video to congratulate him.

Many more people who saw the video have also tapped into his blessing, praying they will make it and build a house too.

The video has so far been viewed by more than 10,000 TikTok users as of the afternoon of May 20.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@egios Colours said:

"Congratulations. I'm into interior decoration, house painting screeding. My jobs are on my page."

@chiddybankz commented:

"Congratulations Nwanne."

@Best Grace said:

"I dey tell God abeg."

@UCEE commented:

"Mine is next."

@gift favour reacted:

"God is great. Congratulations!"

Source: Legit.ng