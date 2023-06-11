Two babies spilt their mother's palm oil, and the video has gone viral and drawn thousands of reactions on TikTok

TikTok user, Hajja Husnah Dubai posted the video showing one of the babies trying to lift a gallon of palm oil

A lot of palm oil was seen flowing on the floor like water and this must have made their mother to be heartbroken

Source: TikTok

It is not clear how the children got access to the gallon of oil but the video showed one of them clutching it and trying hard to lift it up.

Already, the oil had been spilt by the children before the video was recorded. The two of them were seen beside the flowing oil.

Children who spilt their mother's palm oil causes stir on TikTok

The two children are girls. The way the looked at the camera shows they didn't know they did something bad.

Luckily, the children did not step on the oil. Some TikTok users feared that they would have fallen if they did.

The video was captioned:

"Only momy can relate."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as twin children spill their mother's palm oil

TikTok users are reacting to the video of spilt oil. Many of them sympathise with the mother over the incident.

@tranquille97 said:

"May god put His hand on mom's heart."

@trishaekong commented:

"The imagination of cleaning it is giving me headache already."

@kkaojeskincareorganic said:

"Ah! Wetin be dis? Na to join them start crying be that."

@Queen Angela123 commented:

"This is heartbrokenly funny."

@Economy Malila said:

"Red oil is very expensive now."

@marycynthia said:

"I feel for the parents in this jagaba economy."

@touty commented:

"Two soldiers on the battlefield."

Source: Legit.ng