A new mother who just welcomed a baby girl has lamented in a video that her baby refuses to allow clothes on her body

She said the child never sleeps anytime she has clothes on, but that she prefers to sleep naked devoid of clothes

She posted a video of the child sleeping very peacefully with only a piece of wrapper on her waist region

A mother has narrated her experience with her newborn child, who is not comfortable with clothes.

She posted a video on TikTok showing how the child chooses to sleep. She explains that the baby does not like clothes.

The baby likes sleeping with only a wrapper on her waist. Photo credit: TikTok/@annytex.

According to the mother, each time she covers the baby with normal clothes, she refuses to sleep.

Nigerian baby who does not sleep with clothes on goes viral

She said the situation baffles her and she fails to understand why a child will refuse to sleep with clothes but chooses to be naked and allows only a piece of wrapper around her waist.

The mother has hilariously referred to the child as one of her ancestors who got reborn into the world.

Thousands of comments have followed the video after it was posted on TikTok by @annytex.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Chefanuli said:

"Buy her chewing stick and scarf."

@Ola commented:

"Even Nigeria dey stress baby."

@Palesa T said:

"Google it mama, sleeping necked is very healthy. My baby enjoy your sleep."

@HOPE_KULTURE commented:

"Na your grand mama you born so."

@successful 44 commented:

"She just wants peace. Abeg make una leave her."

@Candour said:

"Omo wetin you dey give this baby, see as she fresh."

@ademide692 commented:

"Heat Dey abeg leave this madam."

@Empress said:

"Just make sure you pray over her before she sleeps my love."

@666elly1 commented:

"Looks like she been here before and she knows how things work."

