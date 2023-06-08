It was an emotional moment for a young girl as she got to see her mother again after years of being apart

In what was a fine surprise orchestrated by her mum, the girl was woken up that she had a visitor

The girl opened her eyes, turned around and could not contain her joy as she saw the visitor was her mum

A mother and daughter touching reunion video has gone viral on TikTok and elicited emotional reactions.

The girl, who was asleep, was woken up that she had a visitor and immediately burst into tears upon seeing that her guest was her mother whom she hadn't seen in three years.

She wept uncontrollably on seeing her mum. Photo Credit: @sharibrown951

Source: TikTok

She wept uncontrollably and stepped out of the room to continue her emotional outburst while her mum watched.

After a while, her mum got closer and hugged her. The woman was, later on, seen wiping tears from her eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her mum, she works and lives in a different country and could not see her daughter because she didn't have a visa. The TikTok video has amassed over two million views at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

People gush over the mother-daughter reunion

Lms.zoeyyy said:

"My mada Cyah leave and come back suh me feel dem joy yah? She just deh yah suh."

Gawd Musa aka king said:

"Those who can’t relate knows the feeling my mom use to leave me to go to Jamaica and take long time to come back to America so trust this one hit hard."

Shay Slay hair said:

"When my mom came home from prison before for my 12th grade prom. She was gone all middle school and high school. I prayed every night."

NYC pretty Kimmy said:

"I knew I should've just went to sleep now I'm crying like it's me who hasn't seen my mom in 3 years."

2BROWNEYE said:

"We need a explanation as to why you haven't seen your daughter in 3 years."

Toya said:

"I keep seeing videos parents saying haven’t seen their kids in years. That’s wild."

Woman emotional as she reunites with daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with joy as she reunited with her daughter.

Her mother, who was so excited to see her, rolled on the floor and shed tears of joy after giving her a heartwarming hug.

According to @goldentracy, she has not visited or seen her mother for a long time and finally decided to surprise her.

Source: Legit.ng