A woman sang her daughter's praises in a heartwarming manner after the sumptuous meal she was given

The excited woman rated her daughter's culinary skills above hers and went on to reward her with airtime

The mother-daughter interaction, caught on camera, has elicited reactions on the net as ladies shared their experiences with their mums

A Nigerian woman was overjoyed after eating the sumptuous meal her grown daughter had prepared.

Speaking in Pidgin, the woman hailed her daughter as the better chef, saying her culinary skill was incredible.

The satisfied mum praised her daughter's culinary skills.

Source: TikTok

"You don cook pass me. Take N500 card," the satisfied woman told her daughter, who was in the background, and went on to hand her airtime credit.

The young lady, Precious, blushed and appreciated her mum for the gestures and sweet words.

"...The girl sabi cook. Na for her hand I begin eat salad, fried rice. E get one jollof rice wey she dey cook. That one na signature rice," the woman continued to hype her daughter before the camera.

The clip melted hearts, with many noting that their mums would never compliment their culinary skills.

Reactions trail Precious' video

Mirafundz said:

"This is what my mum says lol na for my hand she begin eat fried rice lol I literally taught her how to prepare it."

UGOCHINYEREACHI said:

"I really love this video,,,you're mumm confirm it that you cook pass her."

wendy said:

"My mum and dad always dash me money too.

"When I make something special."

Shuga said:

"This was my mum today but she nu dash me anything."

Abi__blue said:

"Make I go show this young woman wey born me this video."

Yeshuwa026 said:

"God bless you for making your mom happy. your children go do for your too o."

Zainab Bello said:

"God bless mom for being genuinely supportive and appreciative."

THE LIVING WORD said:

"Rare to see Mothers compliment daughters foods."

Source: Legit.ng