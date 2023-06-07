A beautiful lady showed off her handsome young brother in a TikTok video, and they have gone viral on the platform

The video posted by @k.ofamily has gone viral and received more than 74k like clicks and over 1k comments

Many TikTok users took to the comment section of the video to say how the lady and her brother look alike

A lady who has a look-alike younger brother has taken to TikTok to show him off.

The video posted by @k.ofamily shows that the lady is fair-skinned, and her younger brother has the same skin colour.

The lady and her brother became popular after their video went viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@k.ofamily.

The short clip, which lasted 29 seconds, has received more than 74k like clicks from their fans on TikTok.

Also, the video has been viewed by more than 1.1 million people, and it has got more than 1k comments as of June 7.

Lady and her young brother melt hearts with their cuteness

The young boy looked so handsome, and his hair looked long and neat.

The lady sang while showing off her brother. The young boy just continued smiling and moving his body gently.

TikTok users quickly noticed that the two looked so much like each other. Many of them rushed to the comment section to admire the siblings.

Watch the video below:

@user2744256581533 said

"Abeg make somebody kiss my comment so iIcan come back."

@modamary said:

"These babies are they single? Asking for my land lord children."

@user52704047675096 said:

"I love you guys."

@ugochiemmanuel881 commented:

"So much love."

@user5648980070168 said:

"Wow! You guys really look alike."

@obisikepeculiar said:

"You guys are so cute."

@mhizangelsophia commented:

"Wow! You both look so amazing."

@IfeomaGod reacted:

"The woman wey born una deserves an award. Una too fine."

@Brainda Johnson said:

"Handsome dude and pretty damsel."

