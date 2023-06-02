In a mesmerizing display of artistic talent, a TikTok video surfaced on the popular social media platform, leaving viewers astounded and captivated

The video featured a skilled artist known by the username @erimarzart, who showcased his remarkable ability to create incredibly lifelike portraits with blue pen

With each stroke of the pen, the artist effortlessly brought the subject to life, capturing the subtle contours of her visage with astonishing precision

In a captivating display of artistic talent, a TikTok video recently surfaced, leaving viewers in awe and admiration.

The video, uploaded by the talented artist @erimarzart, featured a remarkable drawing of a young woman created solely with four blue pens.

Naija artist draws beautiful woman's portrait. Photo Source: TikTok/@erimarzmart

Source: TikTok

This astonishing artwork left many utterly lost in the fascinating world of this artist's skilful craftsmanship.

As the video began, @erimarzart meticulously sketched the outlines of the young woman's hair. Each stroke of the pen showcased the artist's keen attention to detail and remarkable precision.

The artist's technique truly shone as they delved into the shading process, a task that many would consider challenging with pen alone.

With utmost finesse, @erimarzart effortlessly manipulated the blue pens to create varying depths and tones, breathing life into the artwork.

Viewers couldn't help but express their astonishment and admiration in the comments section.

User @javysparta_876 exclaimed, "How do you even shade with a pen? You're ridiculously good, mate!" This sentiment echoed the sentiments of countless others who found themselves mesmerized by the artist's incredible talent.

Social media reactions:

@call_mhikush said:

"I wish I still knew how to draw, see raw talent."

@nigueungahalenast notes:

"I’m following because you are so talented, please, can you draw me."

@marydaudi2 said:

"The way is enjoying the picture and music simultaneously is top notch."

@theolahh::

"And yet my art teacher said you don’t draw with a pen. I was deceived."

@rena1960 said:

"To have that level of talent must be amazing!!!❤️."

@mr.tetteh22 said:

"How much if I want one .... serious on this one, please."

@ruthieruthlove noted:

"Can I like the video more than once? ❤

@javysparta_876:

"How do you even shade with a pen? Ur ridiculously good mate."

Watch video:

Nigerian Artist Stuns with Realistic Portrait of Black Woman in Viral Video

In another remarkable display of artistic skill reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian artist has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide with his awe-inspiring pencil masterpiece.

The artist, @ogunmolawa_john.art, meticulously crafted a hyper-realistic portrait of a black woman using only a pencil.

The artist's exceptional ability to bring an image to life through the simple stroke of a pencil is nothing short of extraordinary.

Source: Legit.ng