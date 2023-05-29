In a remarkable display of artistic skill, a Nigerian artist has captured the hearts and admiration of social media users worldwide with his awe-inspiring pencil masterpiece

The artist, whose name is @ogunmolawa_john.art, meticulously crafted a hyper-realistic portrait of a black woman using only a pencil as his medium

The artist's exceptional ability to bring an image to life through the simple stroke of a pencil is nothing short of extraordinary

In an extraordinary display of artistic prowess, Nigerian artist, Ogunmolawa, has created an awe-inspiring masterpiece using only a pencil.

The artwork, recently shared on TikTok, showcased an unbelievably realistic depiction of a black woman's face.

Naija artist stunning image of a black woman. Photo Source: TikTok/@ogunmolawa_john.art

Source: TikTok

The artist's creation effortlessly captured the subject's essence by employing exceptional attention to detail and skillful shading techniques.

The meticulously drawn facial features, from the gentle curve of the lips to the intricacies of each strand of hair, breathed life into the portrait.

Social media users were quick to express their admiration for the artwork, with one user, @mz.kela, commenting, "I don't think a portrait could be more realistic than this! Awesome! ❤"

Through this stunning representation, by employing nothing but a pencil, the skilled artist has captured the essence of a black woman's face in astonishing detail.

Other Social media reactions:

@carliyahpratt1 said:

Now. Who is the greatest artist that ever lived? It can’t be Picasso. Sir!!!! You are so talented!!

@mikedubbleu2 noted:

"THIS IS NEXT-LEVEL ARTISTRY."

@carliyahpratt1 reacted:

@mz.kela commented:

@user2255702387367 said:

"If this ain't perfect then I don't know what is. Bro drew even the fingerprints."

@rmad88:

"I quickened in my spirit while watching your gift...the potential of our people is endless & unmatched."

@siyasangamdubeki said:

"Just gained yourself a new follower, can you please draw me ."

@cashius.bae said:

"You are talented and have great attention to detail."

@lady_gaming27 confessed:

"The most realistic drawing I've ever seen "

@kynora.hk said:

I KNOW there’s a woman somewhere that looks like this I hope she finds this vid."

Watch the drawing moment video:

Source: Legit.ng