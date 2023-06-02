In a captivating display of artistry and innovation, a recent video showcased the transformation of a plain white wall into a luxurious masterpiece

The transformation was awe-inspiring, as the once simple wall evolved into a beautiful work of art

Netizens were captivated by the unique aesthetics, while others expressed concerns about the implications such designs might have on the house

The video shared on Tik Tok by @ammoreinteriors, which displayed creating unique wall designs by strategically punching holes into the surface, has left spectators in amazement.

In the captivating video, a lady delicately drew intricate patterns on a blank white wall.

Lady reveals simple way to style a home. Photo Source: TikTok/@ammoreinteriors

Source: TikTok

From blank walls to luxury art

Next, the scene shifted to an equally skilled individual armed with a specialised tool; it pierced through the wall, which followed the lines of the drawn patterns.

The otherwise bare wall unveiled potential as holes formed, exuding elegance and sophistication.

Objects of beauty and charm were placed within the perforated cavities, turning the wall into a canvas of unparalleled luxury.

The final result was nothing short of breathtaking.

Netizens raised valid concerns about the practicality and potential consequences of implementing such designs, particularly for individuals living in rented apartments.

Social Media Reactions:

@pawtrah said:

"For my landlord's house?"

@megagadgets_ibadan said:

"Even 9-inch sef, you have to be careful and make sure it’s not a wall carrying much load in the house,"

@odogwudev said:

"Why didn't you add led lights to the top."

@gameplay11220 said:

"Make I cun pack hole full my house cuz of design."

@normally023 said:

"For house wey I rent? Beautiful, tho."

@bisamadefurnitures said:

"This is so stylish."

Watch the video:

