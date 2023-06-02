A young lady thanked her grandmother and late grandfather for raising her after completing her NYSC program in Nigeria

She shared a video of herself and her grandmother signing on her shirt with a heartfelt message on social media, where it got many positive reactions

The sign on shirt session is a tradition among NYSC members to write messages on each other’s shirts at the end of their service year

A young lady who was raised by her grandmother expressed joy over the fact that she was able to participate in her sign on shirt session after her NYSC program.

She said her grandmother had been a supportive and helpful person in her life as well as her grandfather who was no more.

Grandma signs on daughter's shirt with joy. Photo credit: TikTok Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Message from her

She thanked them for their love and guidance in a heartfelt message that she posted on TikTok alongside the video:

“Dear Grandma…you hold a special place in my heart .even though we see each other regularly.i need to say about how much you mean to me.You’ve been a constant presence in my life since i was little…Thank you so much grandma… may you live long to eat the fruit of your labour…And to my grandpa .my best friend …i missed you so much …may Aljanatul firdaus be vour final Abode(Amin).”

She said she hoped that her grandmother would live much longer to enjoy some of the dividends of her support to her when she finally secured a job.

The NYSC program is a one-year mandatory service for Nigerian graduates.

Sign out moment

The sign on shirt session is a tradition among NYSC members, where they write messages of appreciation, farewell, or contact details on each other’s shirts at the end of their service year. It is a way of celebrating their achievements and memories together.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@nikkyo reacted:

"Hope you Sabi book like Grandma,coz as she hold the pen you go Sabi say na front sit she dey sit 4 class."

@Richie_ plus_Baiiby said:

"Omo an Arabia she write oo and it's so fine."

@Olohuntomi wrote:

"Congratulation, happy for you."

Nigerian grandma causes stir in America as she carries baby on her back with wrapper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a little kid looked excited as her grandma carried her on her back with a wrapper on the streets of New York in the United States.

The child's mother shared the clip on TikTok, explaining that the kid preferred being back-carried to being put in a stroller.

According to her, it is because being carried on the back with a wrapper is warm and cosy compared to a stroller.

Source: Legit.ng