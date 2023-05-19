A young Nigerian girl has excitedly taken to her TikTok page to share her testimony on her she gracefully relocated abroad for studies.

In the video, she noted that the whole process wasn't strenuous for her as it was supposed to be on such occasion

Netizens on TikTok heartily congratulated her in the comment section as they admire her grace, opportunity and determination

A young Nigerian girl was celebrated as she excitedly took to her TikTok page @Shn_hay to share how she relocated abroad, precisely, Canada, for her studies.

In the video, the happy young lady took her time to show each preparation she made for her venture till the day she landed in Toronto, Canada.

A young Nigerian girl relocates abroad. Photo source: Tiktok/ @shn_hay

Source: TikTok

She stated that processing her student Visa wasn't tasking as expected, as she could get hers early enough.

She took her viewers along on the trip as she showed the different routes that led her to her destination in the video, which consist of; Lagos to Abuja; Abuja, Nigeria to Frankfurt, Germany; Frankfurt, Germany to Montreal, Canada; Montreal, Canada to Ontario, Canada; Ontario, Canada to Toronto, Canada.

TikTok netizens have found this testimony inspirational as they congratulate her and tap into her grace.

Some tiktoker's reactions to the video.

@za_n_ny commented:

"Congratulations, boo I am praying for grace and favour over mine."

@ivysparkles said:

"same with me, ooo. Visa came out four days after medicals. I couldn't believe my eyes. Travelling next week."

@ellabrown411 reacted:

"I’ll meet u there soon, ijn "

@iampe_rpetua commented:

"I've finished my secondary school, and I've always dreamed of studying abroad. I pray that God will finally hear me ijn amen."

@iampe_rpetua said:

"The same God that did it for you will do it for me. I tap your blessings, Aunty."

@preshi.cutie9 reacted:

"Dear Lord, me soon, Amen."

@rechealgold177 commented:

"Congratulations God of relocation; pls locate me."

A dream come true for a young lady who is relocating to Germany for Masters's Degree

Watch Video:

Still on the relocation to abroad for studies trend, a similar story published by Legit.ng highlighted how a young lady relocated beyond the shores of Nigeria to Germany for her master's program.

She excitedly took this testimony to her LinkedIn page, where she shared her joy.

She made it known that it was her first flight experience. Her post on LinkedIn showed she was immensely thankful to God as she couldn't believe she made it through.

Source: Legit.ng