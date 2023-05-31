In a viral TikTok post, a talented young lady captivated the internet with her creative prowess, showcasing how she ingeniously repurposed spray containers

Demonstrating her resourcefulness, she skillfully wrapped the containers with cardboard and expertly stitched a beautiful fabric around them

The result was a beautiful stool which her little son modelled by sitting on it and posing for adorable photos

In a recent viral TikTok post, a young and creative lady showcased her talent by transforming recycled spray containers into stylish stands.

The video commenced with her revealing how she had gathered around 7 to 8 containers to begin the process.

Lady uses spray tins to create nice stool. Photo Source. TikTok/@consolita_design

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

With ingenuity, she skillfully wrapped them with cardboard and sewed a beautiful fabric around them.

What Happens When an Overweight Person Sits on a Recycled Spray Container Stool?

Adding an adorable touch, her little son modelled the stand by sitting on it and posing for photographs at the end of the video.

While the majority of viewers showered admiration and praise for her ingenuity, one person injected a humorous twist by commenting, "Until an overweight person sits on it...". This comical response added a lighthearted element to the overwhelmingly positive reactions.

Other social media reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@prosperthales1 confessed:

"Beautiful and in addition has a creative spirit ❤️❤️."

@igamsonleans commented:

"Great! it changes from those who show off."

@vickylombardie said:

"Very sweet my darling please, training is how much??"

@luna_lun80 asked:

"Aunt please, what is the name of the tool used and the school you used to glue it?"

@jay.....v:

"I did not expect this .....so talented."

@cabiechou noted:

"Cool idea I'm not going to throw away my boxes anymore .

Watch Video:

Creative Lady Turns Container into Beautiful Restaurant, Video of Posh Interiors Goes Viral Tuesday

Legit.ng reported, in a related piece, how a beautiful Nigerian lady achieved her dream as she successfully completed work on her restaurant.

The report showed she stormed TikTok with a nice video of how it all started from the foundation level to the completion of the restaurant.

Amazingly, the restaurant is fabricated but it turns out to be very stunning and it has attracted the attention of TikTokers.

Source: Legit.ng