A young Nigerian lady got the attention of many people online when she showcased a gown she made out of rubber bands

As a way to get people's reactions on the street, the lady wore the same piece to a public place, drawing stares

Many social media users who reacted to her post said they would love to see her production process

A young Nigerian lady, @lary_shantel, revealed in a video that she used N10,000 to buy rubber bands and make a beautiful gown for herself.

In a first clip she shared, many people rushed to her comment section to ask how she was able to make such a beautiful piece from the materials.

Many people applauded her creativity, asking her how she went about it. Photo source: TikTok/@lary_shantel

Source: UGC

Lady made and rocked rubber band gown

Days later, in response to someone asking her if she wears the dress out, the lady made another clip of herself outside in the outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The rubber band gown got the attention of many people. A lady who could not just keep looking had to approach the lady to ask if she made the dress herself. In another part of the video, a security guard stared.

Watch one of her videos below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions below:

user4529644786874 said:

"You're just too creative. This talent should go viral."

MOFE succex said:

"The camera man has just one job."

Aka blink said:

"It’s not the dress but your beauty is what’s making them stare."

Esther said:

"You will make rubber band to be costly now."

Faith Deeva Anyaoha said:

"iI's actually a really beautiful dress."

chiangel anna said:

"I hope you do take good pictures with these outfits for keeps cos they are phenomenal. They need to be kept in memory."

chukwudumebioputa said:

"Will like learning how you do your designs."

Lady made gown without needle and thread

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young fashion designer showed people a new way of making dresses without having to employ the use of a needle and thread.

In a TikTok video that went viral, the lady used a cutout ankara rope and tied it around her shoulders.

She then used some yards of the material to form the front part of what would later become a gown. The fashion designer did the same thing to for the back.

Source: Legit.ng