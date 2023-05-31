A stunning young woman singing with passion has become a sensation on TikTok

The woman, who radiated happiness, lip-synced to Forever Remix by Jackie and Omah Lay

Her beauty and charm mesmerized many viewers who watched her video

An enchanting young woman with a captivating voice has caught the attention of people on TikTok.

The woman, who beamed with joy and enthusiasm, performed a flawless lip-sync to Forever Remix by Jackie and Omah Lay.

Gorgeous looking sings mines to song amazingly. Photo credit: @creamy_xoxo3 Source: TikTok

Her dazzling beauty and irresistible charm impressed and delighted many people who watched her amazing video.

Love song

Forever remix by Jackie is a love song that has become popular on TikTok and YouTube.

The song features the Ghanaian singer Jackie’s sweet vocals and the Nigerian star Omah Lay’s cool verse. People loved the song for its catchy melody, romantic lyrics, and the chemistry between the two artists.

The song expresses the desire to be with someone forever, no matter what.

Many fans praised the song for its Afrobeat vibe, its smooth production, and its cross-cultural collaboration.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 700,000 views with more than 3000 comments on TikTok.

Many people on social media who watched the video of the gorgeous lady praised her beauty and also asked where they could meet her.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@hassanbsesay reacted:

"Looking good."

@ÑĂLLY said:

"You are so cute."

@Jullruff also reacted:

"You are so stunning."

@Realrakana commented:

"Who is she?"

@adyomolope08

"I wish you are mine."

@Unruly Omar:

"She is so cute."

Blind girl sings 'coat of many colours' with sweet voice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A female student used her sweet voice to sing 'Coat of Many Colours' by Dolly Parton, and the video has gone viral.

The video posted by @asmaaiddrisu shows that the girl, named Asana Saani, is blind, but she is also hugely talented.

In the video, the girl, dressed in her school uniform, stood among her classmates when she raised the song and sang it to the end.Despite being blind, she displayed a lot of confidence on the stage.

