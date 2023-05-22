In a TikTok video that has captivated social media users, a young and beautiful girl shared two contrasting scenes that left viewers amused and entertained

The video showcased her playful and witty sense of humour as she navigated through unexpected circumstances in her hometown

In the first scene, the girl confidently flaunted an exquisite wig, expressing her intention to slay and make a fashion statement upon her return to her village

Young girl failed attempt to slay in the village.

Source: TikTok

Her confidence radiated through the screen as she excitedly anticipated the reactions from her friends and family.

However, the second scene took an unexpected turn.

Upon her arrival in the village, instead of flaunting her fabulous wig, she used it to fetch water.

With a playful twist of fate, the girl's glamorous intentions were replaced by the reality of chores.

She was thus forced to repurpose the wig as a balance, using it to fetch water instead of adorning her head.

Social media erupted with laughter and witty comments in response to the video. One user, @osmansafrawo, humorously remarked, "You are lucky they didn't add firewood to it, my sister.

Work all the time!" Another user, @chefamit3, cheekily added, "My village people never disappoint."

More social media reactions:

@baffoeconstance said:

"This is me every three days at home filling two barrels from a nearby well. "

@phephy00 noted:

"At least it helps the wig stay flat. I hate when the top is suspended because too much hair is underneath it. "

@malmal277: said

But that pour was excellent, didn’t miss a drop

@akosuaruth29 said:

"I cry anytime I’m going to my village. "

@essy2fineeee:

''Mercy Johnson is that you? all jokes aside you are gorgeous!.''

@raquelwood7830 noted:

"This happened to me at my grandma’s funeral I almost cried."

@berthabentely:

"That is how my Uncle saw me arriving, and his first statement was” Do you know you will carry water” That was how my twin sister just frowned."

