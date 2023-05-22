A man who dearly loves his wife showed her love in public, and the video was posted by his daughter

The man was sighted combing his wife's long and thick afro and brimming with a lot of smiles

The video posted by @queenmotivat has sparked a lot of reactions on TikTok after it went viral and got 113,000 views

Thousands of people have viewed the video of a romantic man who is madly obsessed with his wife.

The video was posted on TikTok by @queenmotivat, who says she is the man's daughter.

The man is obsessed with his wife's thick afro hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenmotivat.

Video of man who loves his wife's hair goes viral

The man's daughter said her father had been obsessed with her mother's hair ever since he laid his eyes on her.

The man's love for his wife, especially her hair, was even visible to strangers.

In the 11 seconds video, the man picked up a comb and carefully attended to his wife's afro hair.

He combed through with so much love and admiration in his eyes.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as man shows his wife love publicly

After the video was posted, it immediately sparked reactions among young people who admired the couple and gushed over the lovely video. They took to the comment section to express their admiration.

@Christina Schmidt said:

"She's beautiful."

@kaylyn zamago said:

"Can we see what they looked like when they were young?"

@Mermaid Vivian Beck said:

"So so wholesome. Their love is so pure. I love these videos and your parents soooooo much!"

@50shadesofblond said:

"I can see why, she is gorgeous!."

@SAWYER said:

"He looks at her so gently."

@Not Hazel said:

"I am obsessed with your parents. They’re amazing."

@Stephanie Martinez said:

"That’s so sweet."

Source: Legit.ng