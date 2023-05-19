In a TikTok post shared by @bahdmancoded1, a delightful scene unfolded as the talented individual and two of his friends took to the platform to teach their fans a dance step

In a viral TikTok post shared by @bahdmancoded1, an aspiring young dancer, along with two other boys, captivated their fans with an enthralling display of the Nigerian dance called "Chin Chin Legwork."

The video, which has garnered thousands of views, showcases their infectious energy and passion for the dance.

3 boys thrills fans with dance tutorial. Photo Source: TikTok/@bahdmancoded1

Source: TikTok

The video began with two of them pretending to be inexperienced dancers, while the third boy assumed the role of a patient teacher.

With each step carefully demonstrated, the young instructor guided his friends through the rhythmic movements of the Chin Chin Legwork.

As the first boy executed the dance move, the others quickly caught up, showcasing their newfound skills.

The atmosphere was filled with joy and excitement as all three individuals seamlessly danced together, their synchronized movements was sweet to watch.

Unsurprisingly, the TikTok community swiftly responded to the video, with users expressing their admiration and amusement.

One user, @cuteassah, shared their struggle to master the dance, confessing to ten days of relentless effort. Another user, @godween_, playfully commended the initial dancer's prowess, highlighting his expertise and dispelling any notions of incompetence.

Other social media reactions:

@debz740:

"If only una fit see my head now, I don use ham knack floor this legwork no fit work with my DNA ."

@segun. wire.77:

"Who else is watching this video with night sub, and it’s already too 5 (5 am)."

@kitan215:

"Not me trying this step inside the bathroom now."

@godween_:

"The guy sabi before abeg no be mumu for here."

@shalom_the_weeb:

"Kon teach me garri legwork nauna well-done oohhh."

@micghost:

"Sharp sharp him don learn am, come even fast there.

@elizbeth398:

Your tutorial makes sense ooo...but you see that guy at d back."

@cookie9338:

"The fact that e added to it….. na lie the guy sabi since ‍‍"

Young boy thrills fans with makes some magical leg work

In another dance story, Legit.ng reported how a young boy in a school uniform had set the tone for a leg work dance that made his fellow students break into excitement.

In the clip, the young male student who took his time before he showed up at the centre of a rounded crowd filled with uniformed girls gave them a good show with his dance.

His fantastic dance moves using his legs made the watching audience happy, and in the end, they chanted his name and called him a winner.

Source: Legit.ng