In a recent viral post on social media, a remarkable video captured the extraordinary talent of a dog playing volleyball alongside a group of footballers.

The canine demonstrated impressive accuracy and skill, handling the ball with finesse comparable to that of a professional footballer.

Dog plays volleyball like pro, astounds viewers. Photo source: TikTok/@dog_altinha

Source: TikTok

The video drew widespread attention, with viewers amazed at the dog's abilities on the volleyball court.

The video was posted by user @dog_altinha, who has gained a large following for sharing videos of dogs engaging in different activities.

The video showed the dog jumping and hitting the ball back over the net with its head, paws, and nose, much to the surprise and amazement of the footballers playing with it.

Many viewers praised the dog's coordination and athleticism, while others joked that it could be the newest addition to their favourite football team.

One user, @perry2k8, couldn't help but shared his own experience, humorously remarking on their dog's contrasting behaviour.

He commented, "My dog will start making noise and run away from the ball as someone stepped on her tail."

The viral post showcased the incredible abilities of this particular dog, leaving viewers impressed and entertained.

Social media reactions:

@andresfonseca1991 said:

"When you're missing a partner but can have your doggy to back you up."

@ronaldos_leg_hairs tagged his friends:

"We should play this with the volleyball net @Miyah @Feet.fetishfr @lucia "

@haily2k2:

"He is probably the captain of the team. "

@perry2k8 commented:

"My dog will start making noise and run away from the ball as someone stepped on her tail ‍♂️"

@supergodson said:

"Better than Maguire."

@watercoolertok noted:

"Regular Brazilian dog."

@sonthebargknowsbest said:

"Dog passed the citizenship test."

Watch Video:

Rich Nigerian Man Celebrates Loyal Dog's Birthday with Excess Cash

In another interesting story, Legit.ng reported a video shared on social media which captured the moment a Nigerian man celebrated the birthday of his dog named Baron.

In the viral video, the young man, alongside his friends, sprayed wads of cash on the dog, and it reacted in excitement.

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, noting that dogs deserve to be celebrated.

Source: Legit.ng