In a TikTok post that has captured the attention of social media users, a group of wealthy Ugandan men were seen indulging in a lavish feast

The viral video showcased a whole roasted goat, meticulously spiced and garnished with an array of mouthwatering accompaniments

The opulence of the scene left viewers in awe as they marvelled at the extravagant display of wealth and culinary delights.

A recent Tiktok video has caused quite a stir on social media after it showed some wealthy Ugandan men indulging in a lavish feast.

In the video, a whole goat is served to the men, spiced with everything from potato chips to other seasonings.

Ugandan men devour a whole goat. Photo source: Tiktok/@rahimfoods

Source: TikTok

The video shared @rahimfoods showcased a table adorned with an impressive spread, including the succulent roasted goat at the centre, surrounded by various mouthwatering dishes such as potato chips and other delectable sides.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many expressing shock and admiration at the extravagant display of wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many marvelled at the sheer abundance and grandeur of the meal, while others were left in awe of the culinary presentation's culinary skills and creativity.

The post's comments section was filled wit praise and criticism, with some people calling it a display of excess, while others commended the men for their generosity.

Social media reacted in these ways:

@ejiakabeatrice commented:

"make una try dey use una language song no be song wey una no know the meaning "

@jacklinemuoki said:

"hope their wives and kids also have something to eat."

@estheritahsantos note:

"I think some people just want to ask how much....mbadde nsaba abatalinamu kasente twewale akagambo how much tuleme kukooya creator"

@chitoncoolspot:

"What is so special about the goat that I will waste half a million for it."

@pjr088:

"location, please abeg."

@hercules_longus:

"I can never eat this, no matter how hungry I am. I even scared of the food."

@Germson said:

"Kindly order this am on my flight coming"

Watch video:

Man Suffers Fatigue after Betting with Suya Man

In another story, Legit.ng reported how a Nigerian man got into trouble with a suya man after failing a meat-eating challenge they had bet on.

Multiple reports said he placed a bet with the suya man that he would be able to finish his meats worth over N22k.

They agreed that the man wouldn't pay a dime if he successfully consumed the suya, but things went south for him.

Source: Legit.ng