Four men captured at a wedding left social media users cracking up with their display at a wedding

The men were made to model in gele headgears and each man delivered their best model walk

The video which was captured by the MC has since gone viral on social media, cracking many netizens up

Beyong the glitz and glamour witnessed at weddings, there tend to be some pretty hilarious and rib-cracking moments where MCs put people on the spot and have them perform.

Such is the case witnessed in a viral video which saw men giving their best impression of a catwalk.

Photos of some men rocking gele

Source: Instagram

More interestingly, they were made to rock gele headgears supposedly styled by their female partners.

In the video posted by the MC, @aloydspeaker, the men who sport white kaftans are seen catwalking in hilarious manners, with their female partners by their side.

One of the men leaves the crowd cracking up after he does an imaginary hair flip.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as men model gele headgear

uwazurum:

"It's the hair flip for me."

houseoftanima_:

"Number 1 and 3 that number 3na transformer gele it had to loose."

the_real_pearl1:

"3rd guy is the winner."

melin.daj:

"My gender wetin una no go use these guys do."

captean_lilien:

"Na this kind thing I dey find for party."

_.nan_cy_'s profile picture

"1 and 3the dedication is dedicating."

