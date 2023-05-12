A video posted on Twitter shows the moment a dog ran after an ambulance that was carrying its owner

The dog followed the ambulance until they got to the hospital, and it also refused to leave until its owner was discharged

Many people have fallen in love with the dog, and they say it is another example that a dog is man's best friend

A loyal dog saw when its owner was taken into an ambulance and driven to the hospital.

Like a bolt from the blues, everyone was surprised as the dog dashed onto the road and ran after the ambulance.

The dog also refused to leave the hospital. Photo credit: Twitter/@_B_S.

Source: Twitter

It refused to give up or back out even when the ambulance was on a full-speed throttling on the expressway.

Loyal dog follows its owner to the hospital

The dog followed and could even be seen through the rearview mirror as the ambulance driver looked back.

When the ambulance arrived, the dog ultimately refused to leave the hospital.

It waited and panted patiently until its owner was treated and released to go home.

The loyal behaviour exhibited by the dog has made a lot of people admire it, and the video has gone viral. The video was posted by @_b___s.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Solomon_Grunde said:

"Truly mans best friend."

@BjuhrEva commented:

"Just love them. Lived with two."

@DanielK_phd said:

"Thank you. This Dog, as many other dogs, is simply great."

@fritz_riese commented:

"Geez they could have stopped and picked the doggie up."

@cristianvarela said:

"Animals are definitely better than persons."

@22dbrit said:

"I’m guessing there was no one else home, so why didn’t they take the dog with them?"

@Tommaso0S commented:

"Why do we deserve dogs? I don’t think we deserve them."

@EllDee369 said:

"Why didn't they stop and take the poor creature in for the ride with its owner?"

Dog follows its mad owner around the street

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a dog refused to abandon its owner, who was mentally retarded.

In a TikTok video, the dog was seen following the man around the streets.

A lot of people praised the dog for being loyal and caring.

Source: Legit.ng