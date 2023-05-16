In a lighthearted TikTok post, a group of Nigerian nursing students created waves of laughter as they spontaneously approached their classmates to deliver amusing lines

The video, which quickly went viral, showcased the infectious humor and camaraderie among the nursing students

The footage captured the person behind the camera playfully approaching fellow students, surprising them with the request to drop funny lines

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, a group of Nigerian nursing students were captured having a fun time, sharing hilarious lines with one another.

The video, which was uploaded by one of the students, featured her going around randomly to her mates, asking them to drop funny lines.

Nursing students drop crazy lines.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the person behind the camera meeting with three other girls eager to share their witty comments.

Each girl took turns dropping their lines, which got everyone laughing.

The students appeared to be relaxed and carefree, enjoying each other's company and having a good time.

The video has received widespread attention, with many viewers praising the students for their creativity and humour.

It is no surprise that the video has been such a hit, as it captures the essence of the youthful energy and vitality that TikTok is known for.

The infectious energy and genuine amusement displayed by the students added to the post's appeal, drawing attention from viewers across social media platforms.

Here are some reactions from social media:

@jjgeorgefleek:

"All these nursing students de fine when we reach hospital na old women we de see."

@paulson0772:

"Wow, nice one, my people; I remember this place Entrance to my local government Hqt okpo."

@mimidiamond19:

"My people Nana to the world, I Can't wait to join u guys over there, odogu."

@nanakogi77:

"I am seeing my village logoOlamaboro to the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️Love you all."

@mc_graciloo:

"The last line for me, nah banger ."

@pjr088:

"Them get pure weedsom plenty.''

Watch Video:

In another interesting story, a video of some graduating students dancing and having fun has gone viral on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng