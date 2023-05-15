A video shows students from a South African school making a huge gesture to their beloved teacher

Online users were moved as they watched the children put a lot of effort into marking their teacher's birthday

The video received lots of love from people who watched it and saw the bond between the man and his class

A teacher went viral on TikTok because of his pupils. The young man had people raving about him after he got showered with love from his students.

A South African educator got an unexpected celebration from a student for his birthday. Image: @nkululekosparkspotter

Source: UGC

This sweet clip got over 150 000 views on the short-form video platform. People were touched by the educator who was in their feels over the gifts.

School teacher speechless over birthday surprise in class

A video by @nkululekosparkspotter showed the teacher arriving at his classroom to find something unexpected. In the clip, his students presented him with a cake while singing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

People were convinced that the teacher was humble since he stood in disbelief over the birthday surprise.

user7198326815971 commented:

"That lady who organised with kids. she is an amazing teacher and a great collegue as well"

Nande commented:

"This means that you are doing something right and you are playing an important role in these kids life. We need teachers like you."

Pammy Msuthu Maduna commented:

"Yoooo he felt so emotional "

Mia012gp commented:

"Dear teacher you are appreciated " oohhh this is amazing."

Sandra Sibanda commented:

"Who's chopping onions kanti my eyes.. I can’t deal."

Sbukosethu Mncwango commented:

"Dude who chopped the onions "

Langela Ndumiso commented:

"Yho this teacher. down to earth "

