A female nursing student has melted hearts online after passing a sweet note to her coursemate in class

The students were in class when the shy lady approached her male coursemate and handed him a letter

The young man got so surprised and excited as he opened the letter to read a sweet message praising his looks

A female nursing student has endeared the hearts of netizens after displaying a unique form of love toward her coursemate.

The shy girl noticed that her coursemate looked cuter whenever he smiles, but she couldn't tell him physically.

Girl passes note to boy in class

She penned down her opinion in a note and handed it over to him while he was sitting in class.

"Do you know you look more cute when you smile?", the note read.

In the sweet clip, the young man opened the letter and turned back to stare at her with a surprised look on his face.

Social media reactions

@quee995 said:

"The guy is cute no doubt."

@itzsegunsteviano stated:

"Ashewo they ur eye."

@luhkero01 reacted:

"Some will say she’s doing nonsense."

@alicia56 said:

"At first he thought it was a love letter."

@jamiey reacted:

"He never expected it. It's his reaction for me. E shock am."

@daxmickey commented:

"See Una small small yansh."

@mahogany_jnr added:

"And he is fine."

@estherjackreece commented:

"I actually love the ladies that are coming up these days. Nothing wrong with telling a guy he looks good. Shouldn't be opposite all the time."

@sammie said:

"The way he kept his face seems nobody ever told him that in his life."

