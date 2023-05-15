Hilarious footage that showcased a playful interaction between a mother, father and their baby boy has gone viral online

In the video, the mother displayed a charming moment of jealousy towards her own child as she took her spot on her husband

Netizens have commended the parents for their playful and loving interaction, with many sharing stories of similar moments within their families

A cute family has got many laughing after sharing a video they made at home.

The video, as shared by them @bahhassanatu on TikTok, opened with a cozy scene in a living room, where the father was seen lying comfortably on the couch, engrossed in his phone.

Mum fights her daughter playfully over taking her husband. Photo source: TikTok/@bahhassanatu

Nestled on top of him was their adorable baby, peacefully resting while the father indulged in his digital activities.

As the scene unfolded, the wife, observing the precious sight from a distance, playfully entered the frame with a twinkle in her eye.

Seizing an opportunity for playful affection, she gently lifted their baby from the father's chest and occupied the vacant spot previously occupied by their daughter.

Mother's playful jealousy

However, instead of simply cradling him in her arms, the mother playfully expressed her mock jealousy by gently lying beside his father claiming her territory and showering him affectionately.

The playful banter between husband and wife created a lighthearted atmosphere, radiating pure love and joy.

Watch Video:

The pair has a reputation for posting videos of their home on TikTok.

Since its release, the video has become a global sensation, capturing the hearts of millions and inspiring a wave of heartfelt comments, shares, and likes.

Some reactions:

@kipngetich_victor said:

"Y'all talking about the baby.... justice for the man's ribs."

@khadijamdigo said:

"The wife was from setting the phone for this nice video love it love the little cool princess for her."

@margaretnjeri70 said:

"And the way I like seeing them together i usually thank God for them and pray I short prayer in my heart that bond is a blessing."

@la.oncologa01 said:

"She's a lastborn, and we elect her as our representative; no one is standing in the way of our soft life."

@wilfred7742 said:

"Why can I not download this beautiful vido, the way I like my daughter? "

@kellyb6780 said:

"As a man better get energy and power oo because you have a lot to carry."

