A heart-touching video showed a woman and her little daughter's emotional reaction to their nanny leaving

The woman's child was the worst hit as she cried to the extent that she got sick

Social media users who watched the clip thought the nanny must have been good to both mother and daughter

A woman and her little daughter could not keep their emotions in check as their nanny left the house.

In a touching clip seen on TikTok, the woman's little child wept uncontrollably as the nanny moved out with her bag.

Mother and daughter burst into tears. Photo Credit: @bellatonda

Source: TikTok

The woman said it was so painful that she too joined her daughter in crying. She said that her little child cried to the point that she got sick.

In the clip, the nanny could be seen trying to comfort the kid as she got set to leave the area. The child is seen in the house still crying.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

DAZZLY said:

"I did a nanny for 7 yrs it was hard to let go my son still talks to her he was empty without her but we had to let go i feel her pain."

@evarellah001 said:

"Some nannies are so good that the children are so attached to them than their parents and them leaving hit the child really hard."

user45444816239610 said:

"I almost cry while watching this."

user5231346560519 said:

"Thats why i sometimes prefer raising my children to avoid this trauma."

user1485259441653 said:

"This me on Sundays wen my nunny is.

"Off duty such a long day for me God bless them always."

bellalinnah said:

"I remember i worked for someone for 4years when i was leaving everyone in the house was crying even the neighbours.I was given alot of gifts."

user498834069231 said:

"She was very attached to the nanny. this shows that the nanny did a great job."

Woman and son cry as househelp travels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman and her little son had wept as their househelp travelled.

The touching moment was shared by the woman on TikTok who stated that she misses the housemaid so much.

"My househelp left for her village today. My kids miss her so much. I hope she comes back," she wrote in the clip.

The clip started with the lifting up of one of her kids from the bed. The next scene showed them at a bus park as the family said their goodbyes to her.

Source: Legit.ng