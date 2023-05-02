A young man has remembered and paid a visit to an old woman who used to be his nanny when he was a little child

When the man arrived in a car, the old woman quickly recognised her as they reunited and hugged emotionally

The video has now emerged on TikTok, and it has made a lot of people emotional, while others confessed to shedding tears

After many years of living apart, a man remembered his childhood nanny and paid her a surprise visit.

A 39 seconds video posted by @itsdrchaii shows the moment the man arrived and reunited with his nanny.

The man paid a surprise visit to the woman who used to be his nanny. Photo credit: TikTok/@itsdrchaii.

Source: TikTok

The woman was standing in the compound when a car arrived like a taxi, but it was carrying the child she helped to raise.

Emotional moment man reunited with his nanny

When the car drove in, the young man did not allow the old woman to see him immediately as he hid behind the steering.

When he finally stepped out, the woman was left in awe and positive emotions when she saw the grown man.

Both of them hugged each other emotionally, and they held on tightly for a long time before letting go.

Some people who have seen the video on TikTok confessed that it brought tears to their eyes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mitchelle Chaoma said:

"Who’s cutting onions."

@GoodVibesAlways commented:

"Awwwwwww this brought tears to my eyes. So sweet!!!!"

@Anabel2018 said:

"Nannies are like second mothers to the children. Look at her, she is so happy seeing you."

@$!řT@p§ reacted:

"I love nannies, they have a special bond with kids more than they do with their parents."

@Natasha Mapfumo said:

"You made me cry."

@Shantie Mwenewazvo commented:

"Wow! I see love, I see happiness, I see gratitude. This is superb."

@Precious Mafuta said:

"Unconditional love."

