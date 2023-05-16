Many Nigerians have expressed shock and surprise over the existence of an association for divorced Nigerian women

The association's activities became public knowledge after they were seen in a viral video welcoming new members

The old members gathered in their numbers as they initiated new entrants amid dancing and jubilation

A viral video has shown an association of divorced Nigerian women celebrating the initiation of new members into their group.

A Twitter user identified as Abdullah Ayofele shared the clip on the social media platform, saying it happened in Port Harcourt.

They welcomed new members.

Ayofele captioned the video thus:

"Wahala Wahala Wahala.

"Group of Divorced Women celebrating initiation of New members in what they called.. "End Of An Error" and live a free life in Port Harcourt. Slogan of the Association .. "I do, I did, and I'm done"...... lolz."

A cake bearing the words ''I do, I did, I'm done'' was carried by one of the women as they all rejoiced.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@arcadol said:

"What the Lord has joined together who can put asunder???? Should we not watch the company we keep?? #demonology."

@gbonjunbolaO said:

"Why are men always crying when women talk about divorce ?

"Women divorcing pains men more than the women involved sef."

@GentleTLADY said:

"Imagine if their sons are there thinking about when their wife's will join their mothers and they will be like their fathers."

@Dami4Change said:

"Happiness is free.

"But if the divorce was attributed to infidelity not domestic violence, no be mostly married men go still knack them?"

@AdebowaleShogb3 said:

"Since it's in Portharcourt bro forget it. those you're seeing now are just few .many of them are still inside their husbands house ,but not married."

@smileyoder said:

"After all is said and done. Coping with midlife crisis after the hectic divorce proceedings I'm guessing is no easy task."

Woman celebrates her divorce 6 years after

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had celebrated her divorce six years after it happened.

In what she termed as putting a stop to divorce stigma, she shared photos of herself and her ex-husband sharing a meal and a "Happily Divorced" piece of cake.

She added that the two had met to celebrate the end of something that resulted in two handsome boys, as well as friendship, co-parenting, and maturity.

Immaculate was quick to note that her sentiments do not intend to glamorise divorce but inspire others in a similar situation to embrace the goings-on.

