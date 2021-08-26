Ugandan Nantongo Immaculate is happily divorced, something not many people can openly say

In a viral post on Facebook, she explained that it had taken six years to be granted the divorce but it finally came to pass

She also added that she and her ex-husband had a last meal together to officially go separate ways

Contrary to the many stories of couples going separate ways while moving from chaos to chaos, Nantongo Immaculate is happily divorced.

Immaculate Nantongo shared a meal and cake with her ex-husband to celebrate their official separation and toast to their separate futures. Photos: Immaculate Nantongo.

Source: UGC

A "happily divorced" cake

In what she termed as putting a stop to divorce stigma, she shared photos of herself and her ex-husband sharing a meal, as well as a "Happily Divorced" piece of cake.

She added that the two had met to celebrate the end of something that resulted in two handsome boys, as well as friendship, co-parenting, and maturity.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She wrote on Facebook:

"Seven years ago I didn't know we would be at this place sitting together and sharing a meal. How time heals everything."

Immaculate was quick to note that her sentiments do not in any way intend to glamorize divorce but inspire others in a similar situation to embrace the goings-on.

Not the end of life

Having experienced it firsthand, she reiterated that divorce is not the end of life and that exes can still remain civil.

She posited:

"Life can still be beautiful, but also to let you know that God is not mad at you. Yes, he hates divorce but he loves you so much."

According to her, no parent would be happy knowing that their child is enduring a bad relationship, which by extension means that even God understands when people go separate ways.

Co-parenting

Immaculate opines that God hates divorce for what it does to people, as it breaks up families.

However, she believes that in the midst of a divorce one can choose to make the most out of the situation, most notably co-parenting.

She said:

"It's all about giving your kids the best opportunities in life. Making the best decisions for them."

It is against this backdrop the one-time lovebirds met for one last time to celebrate the life they had and the individual lives they now live.

She summed everything as her "Happy divorce day" and tossed it to the next chapter of her life.

Another woman celebrated her divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady with the social media handle @Ojornelu went online to celebrate getting a divorce.

@Ojornelu shared a dancing GIF on her page and captioned it:

"Signed the dotted lines today....Happily Divorced!!!"

The divorcee went on to expressed gratitude to the Lagos state high court for making dissolving her marriage with her partner.

Source: Legit