In a heartwarming TikTok video that has touched the hearts of viewers across the globe, a poor woman selling pof pof (a popular Nigerian snack) was unexpectedly rewarded after showing kindness to a stranger who came to prank her.

The video captured a genuine act of compassion and highlighted the struggles of individuals living in challenging circumstances.

The TikTok video began with the prankster, accompanied by her brother who was secretly recording the interaction, approaching the woman selling pof pof.

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has captured the attention of viewers worldwide, a poor woman selling pof pof (a popular Nigerian snack) was unexpectedly rewarded for her kindness after encountering a stranger who came to prank her.

The video, secretly filmed by the stranger's brother, showcased a beautiful display of compassion and generosity.

Pof pof woman gets rewarded for kindness. Photo credit: Tiktok/@a.a_clown2

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As the TikTok video began, the stranger approached the woman with a pretence, pretending to be searching for a job.

With a genuine smile, the woman kindly informed them that no job opportunities were available in the area.

Pretending hunger, the stranger took a bold step and requested some pof pof from the woman, explaining that she and their brother desperately needed a meal.

To the stranger's surprise, the woman happily provided them with the requested pof pof without hesitation.

In an unexpected turn of events, the stranger then disclosed the purpose behind their visit, explaining that they had schemed to reward the kind-hearted woman for her generosity.

Woman's Selfless Gesture Rewarded with Unexpected Twist

With excitement and gratitude, the stranger handed the woman 10,000 naira, a considerable sum compared to the 200 naira worth of pof pof she had given them.

The woman's eyes widen with surprise, and her face fills with emotions.

The TikToker's curiosity was qued, and she inquired about the woman's living situation.

The kind-hearted woman willingly shared her story, revealing that she lives around and takes care of four children as a single mother.

The powerful message behind the TikTok video resonated deeply with viewers, reminding them all of the importance of kindness, empathy and the potential impact of small acts of generosity.

Social media reactions:

@Samuel D. Ojo noted:

"This babe is giving joy more than Buhari can ever give."

@justmorenikeji1 said:

Wow, god bless you, sis I can’t wait to return to Nigeria. I want to be like you. May god help me

@temitope_aduniade said:

"Adura, anytime you want to get married, tell me, and I will pay for your wedding cake by God's grace,"

@stanpamo said:

"Please, how can we give her and her children a small apartment for them to live in? That place made me cry. Reply mee ASAP."

Watch Video:

Nigerian Man Visits Poor Woman, Gives Her N400k; She Breaks Down in Joy

In another human show of kindness, Legit. ng earlier reported a video showing the nice moment a Nigerian man visited a poor woman and her children and donated the sum of N400k to them.

The man who ran an NGO named Givers Supportive Foundation made a considerable donation to the woman to enable her to take care of her children and start a business.

The woman had four children but lost one, and she has no means of taking good care of them because they all appear to have cerebral palsy.

Source: Legit.ng