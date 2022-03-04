A video showing the nice moment a Nigerian man visited a poor woman and her children and donated the sum of N400k to them has stirred emotions online

The man who runs an NGO named Givers Supportive Foundation made the huge donation to the woman to enable her to take care of her children and start a business

The woman had four children but lost one and she has no means of taking good care of them because they all appear to have cerebral palsy

A kind man who leads an NGO identified as Givers Supportive Foundation has donated the sum of N400, 000 to a woman to enable her to start a business and take good care of her children.

The woman has four children. However, she lost one and the remaining three are suspected to have cerebral palsy.

The woman broke down in joy after she received the cash. Photo credit: @gsf_foundation

Source: Instagram

Children can't walk or talk

The remaining three children of the woman cannot talk, or walk. To be able to take care of them, the man told the woman to use the money and rent an apartment, get food and start a business.

Posting the video on Instagram, the man wrote:

"Today I visited the woman who's kids are paralysed, although she lost one of them, now left with 3, they are all having symptoms of cerebral palsy. To many of us who know the story so well, some cash was delivered to her today with a close supervision and monitoring on how to utilize it."

"She will be empowered (business), medications on the kids, new apartment, feeding, and more for her to take care of the kids and herself."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to man's kind act

When the video of the man's kind act was shared on Instagram by @gsf_foundation, it got reactions and praises from members of the public. See a few of the reactions below:

@lamour.406 commented:

"God bless you and your foundation..can't stop tearin. You've done so much for the society."

@graphics_websitedesigner reacted:

"God bless you tremendously."

@thrift_bytayo said:

"Owww...weldone sir. You indeed God sent."

NGO donates cash gives to a poor woman

Also, Legit.ng has previously reported that Givers Supportive Foundation visited the same woman and donated some cash gifts to her.

When they made the first donation, they promised to return a second time.

The latest visit is a fulfillment of the earlier promise.

Source: Legit.ng