A thankful woman shared her touching story about a stranger's kindness after she ran into some money problems

The woman described how a generous lady helped her with some extra money when she needed it urgently

Her story stirred reactions from people who were in awe over the kind gesture of the stranger in the story

A woman's story about a generous stranger caught the attention of netizens. Many thought the story was heartwarming and restored their faith in humanity.

Nolubabalo Mantlotshane visited a mall to get some groceries. When it was time to make the payment, she realised she did not have enough money. Nolubabalo said a " beautiful tall lady" noticed her struggle and gave her money to pay for the items.

One kind Woman made another lady's day when she paid for her items and gave her R100 when she needed help the most. Image: Getty Images /martin-dm/JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: UGC

Woman gets financial help from stranger

Nolubabalo Mantlotshane described how she felt in the moment as she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I was so stunned, I couldn't believe that it was actually happening to me."

Nolubabalo Mantlotshane revealed she was so thankful that all she could do was give the woman a hug. She also complimented the stranger's hug, which she described as "tight and warm". The woman finished her post by sending more blessings to the mysterious woman who helped her.

Social media users are moved by kind stranger's actions

Netizens love a feel-good story, so they rushed to complement the generous woman.

Thembisile Mntambo commented:

"Lol I love the way you say RHUTHU... LOL that's how I know you were truly shocked"

Zukiswa Lwando Gaba commented:

"Oooh man, that's so sweet chomie♥."

Nomsa Mkorongomm commented:

"I need that luck ASAP."

Mark Barry commented:

"Always be kind."

Rosy Kerwan commented:

"Pass it on ! That's what's life is ! We may not have it together , but together we have it all ! "

Samantha Radyn commented:

"Such fantastic news to read."

Kind woman gets over N200k from stranger in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man, Zachery Derenoiwski, approached a stranger in a supermarket, asking her to help pay for the socks he just bought. He said he needed $2 (N831.24) to pay for the items which were for his daughter.

After the woman said 'yes' to him, he was amazed and called her back. When he asked her why she agreed to pay without a second thought, the woman quoted Acts 20 vs 35 and said: "It is more blessed to give than to receive."

Zachery explained that he was trying to test her kindness and gave her $500 (N207,810) as a reward for her charity. The woman was surprised.

Source: Briefly.co.za