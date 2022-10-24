A Ghanaian mother asked her little daughter to reveal whom she loves the most between her mother and father

The smart little girl tried so hard to dodge the tempting question while stating that she loves everyone

Reacting to the viral clip on TikTok, netizens showered accolades on the little girl over her smartness

A little girl showed off a high level of intelligence after her mother threw a tricky question at her.

The pretty girl was goofing around with her father in the car when her mother got jealous and decided to ask questions.

Mum asks daughter to choose whom she loves Photo Credit: @nushyhills/TikTok

The mother identified as Nushy Hills asked her daughter to reveal whom she loves the most between her mother and her father.

At first, the girl dodged the question as she mentioned her name, Kendra, stating that she loves herself.

Her mother repeated the question and asked her to pick only one person, but the little girl didn't. She rather pointed at everyone, including herself.

"I love you, daddy and Kendra", the little girl insisted.

Netizens applaud smart little girl

@iamyaababy said:

"She’s not gonna make that mistake oo Mama! She’s too smart. She knows she’s gonna need Mama in a bit. lol."

@dorisbaby77 stated:

"Mother and daughter bond always calling Mami cat cat. She loves u regardless."

@mandybell80 reacted:

"So we can’t have baby girls in peace? They just come and snach our husbands."

@esidecency24 asked:

"So you’re still staying in their house? Do you want oga wife to drag you out herself you have vim oo."

@kimdisha2 said:

"Y do I pity u like dis? U asked if she loves u and she held her dad and told him she loves him. Don’t stress yourself, she has come to stay."

@nanaadwoah623 remarked:

"Enonono she doesn’t want any problem."

See the video below:

