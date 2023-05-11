A young boy was shocked by his relatives who organised a surprise reunion between him and his dad, who was locked up for 11 years

The video captured the beautiful moment when the boy and his family were sitting in an eatery, enjoying each other's company

Little did the boy know that his father was about to make a grand entrance; the highly emotional moment left many in tears

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has gone viral, a young boy was reunited with his father, who was imprisoned for 11 years.

The video began with the boy sitting in an eatery with his relatives, laughing and having a good time. Unbeknownst to him, his father had been released from prison and was about to surprise him.

Father and son reunited after 11yrs in prison. Photo source. TikTok/@cominghome

Source: TikTok

As the boy continued chatting with his relatives, his father suddenly appeared and sat beside him. At first, the boy didn't recognise his father and looked at him quizzically.

However, after a few seconds, the realisation set in, and he stood up overcome with emotion. His father also stood up, and the two hugged each other tightly.

The boy's relatives captured the reunion on camera, and their joy and excitement at seeing the two reunited was palpable.

According to the video's description, the father had been imprisoned for 11 years, and the surprise reunion was a long-awaited and much-anticipated event.

The video has touched the hearts of many viewers, and has countless comments expressing happiness and joy at seeing the father and son reunited after so many years apart.

Watch the emotional video:

Reactions on Social Media

@theyluvv.me_nijah cried, saying:

"Aww, teary eyes."

@wuodaskofu reacted:

"I have never watched a clip more than ten times, but today I watched this with tears."

@mztabbytab said:

"Y'all got me crying 6 in the morning like a baby."

@stocky628 commented:

"like seriously, why am I crying? Can someone tell me WHY"

@kgomotsotsomampho0:

"This Is the same way ima react the day I meet my mom in heaven this is beautiful. Man, stay out of trouble."

