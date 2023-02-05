A Nigerian woman took a funny action after seeing that her husband only gave attention to their twin babies

According to the woman, her husband has not been having her time since the two kids came into their lives

In a trending video, she dragged him in a creatively hilarious manner and left social media users in stitches

A funny video has shown how a woman took the shine off her twins after seeing her husband giving only them attention.

She stood behind her husband, in a TikTok video, and watched jealously as he had a nice time with their twin babies.

She reacted in a funny manner.



Lamenting, the woman said that her husband has not had time for her since they welcomed their children.

Without wasting time, she dragged him away from them creatively by doing a dramatisation of Spyro's hit song "Who Is Your Guy" with him.

The man played along with her as she managed to steal her man from the babies for some seconds.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Mhiz Renya said:

"See dey way I shock mumu ooh thinking the bay want to fall from the bed ooh."

kayla said:

"And those kids will live him in future to marry ooohhhtell him now."

user1082553745573 said:

"But those two cuties fine pass you.

Dem don take over.

"So take heart."

user31676888379153 said:

"Abeg finish that dance for the next only that dance move got me."

princess praisegod said:

"Sorry plz he will soon have your time just dat everything is turn by turn."

Merit Ogbemudia said:

"Me trying to hold d baby so dat d baby will not fall from d bed until I realize am holding my phone."

balogunfatimatolanike said:

"Me trying to zoom that bed frame to confirm if it’s olden days wood or new style."

