A beautiful little girl recently made her mother jealous at an event which they attended together

A viral video showed the doting daughter cleaning her dad's face with a towel and watching to see her mother's reaction

While playing with her father, she turned around to look at her mother and noticed she was getting jealous of them

A cute little girl felt so satisfied after making her mother feel jealous at a public event.

In a heartwarming clip shared via TikTok, she was spotted playing with her father and placing a towel on his face.

Little girl makes mum jealous

Source: UGC

While doing so, she turned around to her mother and noticed her mum's face had changed. This got her so excited.

At that point, she raised her voice to the highest and screamed to everyone's hearing that her mum was feeling jealous.

"My mummy is jealous o", she screamed.

Sharing the video via Instagram, her funny mum jokingly expressed her dissatisfaction with her daughter's attitude.

"Can someone tell this girl that I am not jealous? See how she was shouting for everyone to hear that I am jealous", the mum reacted.

Netizens in stitches

@succexxphil said:

"This girl is so cute and her laughter is so sweet. But from your voice, mama we know you're jealous."

@mariekelly4 stated:

"Kendra is her dada’s copy and paste. May God bless your family. Happy Sunday."

@random7655566 wrote:

"See how the guys were watching, they wish they have daughters to do same with but they they want to give birth."

@yhaapinky2 said:

"Those who were jealous were e guys sitting there who have been letting their girls do abrtion. they were jealous to see father and daughter vibe."

@mutukumwikali01 reacted:

"Am not jealous respect yo self! Those sound like the words of a jealous person in denial."

