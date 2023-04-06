A 96-year-old woman identified only as Afia has reunited with her son after 40 years of being apart

Before she met her son, the elderly woman could be seen crying in the first scene of a video while sitting on a chair

Emotions were stirred by the footage of the nonagenarian weeping hysterically after seeing her son for the first time in four decades

The moment a 96-year-old woman shed uncontrollable tears when she reunited with her son after 40 years of being apart was captured in a video.

The clip begins with the nonagenarian sitting in a chair and shedding tears before a woman loudly informs her that her son, Charles Nkansah, is in to meet her. The aged woman was later identified as Afia.

Woman weeps as she reunites with son after 40 years. Photo credit: Oda Citizen.

Source: UGC

Afia and her son shake hands

Madam Afia and his son shook hands in the video, which Legit.ng discovered on the Oda Citizen Facebook page before he sat down next to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

When asked why she was crying, the elderly woman admitted she was ill. The condition of her son's knee, which restricts his mobility, was also revealed.

Emotions were stirred by the footage of Madam Afia sobbing hysterically after meeting her son for the first time in four decades.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Afia and her son

Mercy Tiboah

Awww. Love this!

Barima Nana Arkoh Frempong posted:

Late Nana Nkansah Amanipong would be happy to see such unique togetherness today. May God bless you for bringing peace and unity to the family.

Kofi Nti Appiah commented:

Aoooo obaaatan, hmmm God bless our mums

Kwasi Sarforo said:

My grandmother.

Isaac Ofori said:

I can’t hold my tears

Obeng Benedicta reacted:

Tears of joy.

Oda Citizen posted:

You are the best blogger from the East. You’ve made an impact.

Mavis Okyere

Did I just weep?

Ernest Amoah commented:

Is not easy kraaaaaa oh!

Moyoo Mohammad

It's not easy. Akwantuo mu Ns3m.

Lady leaves her job to join her pastor's church

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady sold her property and gave all her money to her pastor.

The lady also resigned from her job and joined the pastor's church.

Earlier, her only child had also died of starvation under the pastor's instruction.

Source: YEN.com.gh