After twelve years of being apart from each other, a father has finally reunited with his beloved son

In an emotional video, the young boy dressed in uniform broke down in tears after seeing his father again

The video has stirred massive reactions online as people share their experiences while living far away from their family

A video spotted on TikTok has shown the sweet moment a loving father met his son again after twelve years.

The duo have been apart for years and the caring father decided to plan a surprise visit to see his son.

In a video shared online by @okutey1, the young boy was being led to an office where his father stood to wait for him.

Boy reunites with father after 12 years Photo Credit: @okutey

Source: UGC

He wasn't aware of his father's visit and he walked to the office with the intention of doing something else.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Surprisingly, he met his father and his reaction was so heartwarming. He screamed, ran towards him and jumped on him. They both hugged each other for a while and the young boy broke down in tears.

TikTok users react to emotional reunion between father and son

@adwoaserwaa926 said:

"Have been crying since I saw this video I recently lost my Dad n I mis him very much nice ."

@maameefua81 stated:

"I couldn't control my tears how i wish my dad is still alive i miss him ."

@123hanny30 reacted:

"I can’t control my tears . For seven years my kids have not seen their dad only video calls . Hmmmm."

@princessjayjen_official noted:

"Wow why did I cry for a Nigerian fsther to hug his son like this now am emotional."

@user7928787191270 remarked:

"I wish I could see my dad one day too.three decades and we have never met I bet we will bypass each other if we ever meet."

@frimpwilliams:

"I never knew We can find something like this in Africa eiiii and in Ghana too I thought I will be the first person eiiii."

Watch the video below:

Man breaks into tears in video as he reunites with daughter he hadn't seen in 12 years on his 80th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father could not contain his emotions after receiving a priceless birthday surprise from his daughter.

Via a social media post on Thursday, December 9, Meg McLachlan said her father had not seen her sister for over a decade, and they decided to surprise him.

When he turned 80 years old, Meg's sister travelled home without their dad's knowledge. A clip of the emotional reunion depicted their dad opening a car boot, not knowing what was inside.

Source: Legit.ng