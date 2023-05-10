In a viral TikTok video, an epic rap battle in which a little girl tore her mom apart with tight lines that left netizens in stitches

The video started with the girl asking her mother, "Why are you talking to me like that?" then she delivered some serious heat

The clip has received thousands of views and comments, with many people praising the little girl for her impressive rapping skills and wit

In a hilarious TikTok post that has gone viral, a little girl engaged her mum in an epic rap battle that has left viewers laughing hysterically.

The video, posted by a verified hip-hop trends blog, @revolt, showed the girl dropping some serious bars as she tore her mom apart with hotlines that left many users speechless.

Little girl tears mum apart with rap lines.

Source: TikTok

The clip began with the girl asking, "Why are you talking to me like that?" She then proceeded to take the spotlight and delivered some serious heat against her mother.

Part of her lyrics read:

"You only have a little bit of money so how you gonna buy my clothes, and honey...so stop talking mama."

As the little girl dropped her lines, her mother could only video the hilarious moment. She didn't respond with a comeback or words in the three-minute video.

The footage has received thousands of views and comments, with many viewers praising the girl for her impressive rap skills and quick wit, as they tipped her as one who could have a career in the music industry.

Watch the epic video:

Social media reactions

@diamowriut0:

"heavy on the punch lines "

@cadentalbott8:

"Man she was going hard. Man me personally I wouldn’t let my child talk to me like that."

@fwtx_hailey3:@fwtx._angels

“ you only have a little bit of money so how you gonna buy my clothes “ got me deaddd "

@@iheartt_morgan:

“Where is your pants because first of all your long “

Little girl tearful as mum threatens to beat her for watching bad video

In another mother and daughter story, Legit.ng shared how a Nigerian mother posted a video of her little daughter's reaction after she threatened to beat her.

The young mother got annoyed after seeing the little girl watching a video which was not meant for her age.

However, after threatening to take action, the dramatic little girl broke down in tears and shocked her mum with her words.

Source: Legit.ng