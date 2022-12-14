A mother has shared a lovely video showing the moment she asked her son, Wealth, his name and age

After the smart boy answered the mother's first set of questions well, he found it hard to get her name

The two-year-old child kept calling his both parents Kelvin until he corrected himself and called his mother Amaka

A video shared by a Nigerian mother has stirred massive reactions online as she engaged her two-year-old son at home.

The woman, @amyyruby, started by asking the kid what his name is. After giving the answer, Wealth went ahead to tell his age, class, and saying he is from Abia state.

The boy spoke fluently despite his very young age. Photo source: TikTok/@amyyruby

Funny conversation of son and mother

Their conversation got funny when the woman asked the child to say the name of his parents. Wealth called both his mother and father Kelvin. The mother could not stop laughing.

After asking him several times, the baby got the name right and said was able to call her mother's name, Amaka.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user6012838153677 said:

"He is entering my eyes 4 my future daughter."

Angel Kindness891 said:

"So cute.i love that name wealth."

Jessy Love169 said:

"I thought he said Emeka, till I watched it second time."

Symply~rutie said:

"I love his smile."

BesT0'0 Barida Monki said:

"Very handsome like me wen I was small."

koko said:

"Somebody should come and give me belle."

Paul Bethel said:

"Such a smart baby boy, and he’s so cute, wow."

Ella bionda said:

"And my 3yrs old nephew has refused to talk."

