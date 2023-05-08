A Nigerian man has gone on Twitter to narrate the story of how a client of his sent him N5 million instead of N50k

The man said he worked for the client and he overpaid him without realising it until he called him back after the transaction

He has now sent the money back to him and has rejected a reward of N40,000 given to him by the man

A Nigerian man did a job of N50k, but the client mistakenly sent him N5 million.

Twitter user, @maziechidiime came online to narrate how he suddenly received an alert of N5 million in his phone.

The man who got the N5 million has refunded it. Photo credit: Getty Images/Yana Iskayeva, Bloomberg and @maziechidiime. First photo used for illustration only.

He was shocked when he received the alert, so he said he allowed it to rest in his bank account for six hours.

Nigerian man refunds N5 million mistakenly sent to him

When he called the client, the man shouted, saying it was a mistake on his end.

The story reads:

"Last week a client mistakenly credited my account with the sum of amount of 5,000,000 instead of 50,000 Naira I guess he never checked his debit alert after processing the transaction, I actually allowed the money to rest in my account before refunding him back.

"I called him after six good hours regarding the transaction, asking him if he knew that he had sent millions instead of thousands. Baba shouted loudly; I immediately requested for account details to refund him, and he quickly told me to take an extra 40k for my goodness which I rejected."

Reactions from Twitter users

@teejayviruz said:

"You allowed the money to rest small in your account."

@matnz2000 commented:

"You presumed it was a mistake... I would not. I would not spend it either, I'd lock it away for a period not less than 3 months initially and then another 3 months and then, I will spend it."

@SCORPION22_ said:

"This kind of temptation shouldn't come my way, because it won't be funny."

@ClevaMaverick said:

"The same thing happened to me last year, I refunded him immediately and he was glad."

