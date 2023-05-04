A trending video of a stunning Nigerian family's childbirth order has drawn a variety of responses after it was shared online

The family of seven was all smiles in the delightful video as they showed off their members

Netizens have praised the gorgeous family's creativity, with over a thousand likes and several comments praising the mother's strength

A Nigerian family has become a viral sensation after a beautiful video of them was shared on TikTok.

The video featured a fun and thrilling twist that has captured the hearts of many viewers.

The clip shared by @obi_dynasty started with the father appearing, followed by the children and their mother, as music played in the background.

Thrilling family show-off birth order. Photo source: Tiktok/ @obi_dynasty

Source: TikTok

The beautiful family, which consists of the father, mother, four girls, and a baby boy, were all smiles, as seen in the video.

The video has received massive attention on social media, with many viewers praising the family's creativity and fun approach to revealing their birth order.

TikTok Video Reveals Birth Order in Style

Many people have also commented on the heartwarming bond between the family members, as shown in the video.

Watch the video here:

The adorable video has caused reactions, with some gushing over how cute the family is while some praised the mother for entering the labour room five times.

