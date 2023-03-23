A Nigerian man in an interracial relationship shared his excitement on social media as his family members got to meet his Oyinbo bae

He took the white lady to his family in Lagos and they all seemed to love her as they welcomed her

Mixed reactions tailed their heartwarming video as social media users gushed over how she was received

It was a sweet moment for a young man as his white heartthrob finally got to meet his family members.

The excited young man identified as Anthony took to the social media platform TikTok to make the announcement with a video from the meeting.

At his family's home in Lagos, the lady named Kimberly was well-received by his family and loved ones.

A woman who is believed to be his mother was more than overjoyed to see the white lady as she hugged her happily.

Afterwards, his family members struck poses with Kimberly as they took various pictures. In one of the pictures, the white lady is seen looking at a little kid in her arms with love and a smile on her face.

Social media reactions

Oyinbo lady takes Nigerian boyfriend to see her family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo lady had taken her Nigerian boyfriend to her family.

The Polish lady stated that though she knows that the young man is far from home, she wanted to do everything to make him "feel at home."

In a clip that has gathered thousands of reactions, the lady showed off her man. After arranging dishes for the whole family members on the table, they all sat and had a good time.

While the whole family was interacting with the young man, they listened to a Burna Boy's song on the TV.

